Jamai No 1 Last Episode Date: When Will Abhishek Malik and Simaran Kaur’s Jamai No 1 End? Check Off-Air REASON

Jamai No 1 Last Episode Date: Zee TV's family drama Jamai No 1, produced by Prateek Sharma's Studio LSD, has been winning hearts ever since its launch in December last year. Featuring Abhishek Malik and Simaran Kaur as the main leads, alongside Papia Sengupta in an important role, the show gradually built its own place among regular TV viewers.

JAMAI NO 1 OFF-AIR DATE: WHY MUCH-LOVED ZEE TV IS GOING OFF-AIR? REASON

However, despite its strong performances and engaging drama, Jamai No 1 is reportedly all set to go off-air soon. Yes, you read that right! The show has gone through several ups and downs during its run. Initially launched last year with a positive response, the show experienced multiple time slot changes.

Recently, it was shifted to an early-evening slot once again where it witnessed a major dip in the ratings. Zee TV decided to reshuffle its fiction line-up to make way for its new reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. This reshuffling affected several ongoing series, including Jamai No 1. The change in schedule led to a dip in viewership, and the show was unable to maintain the growth it had started to build.

As per a report by IWM Buzz, the final episode of Jamai No 1 is expected to air on August 31. Revealing the same, a source informed the portal, "The team of Jamai No. 1 has been notified of the show's closure. They will wrap up the shoot in a week."

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

WHICH SHOW WILL REPLACE JAMAI NO 1 ON ZEE TV?

Post this, the slot of Jamai No 1 will be occupied by Zee TV's brand-new reality talk show Kahani Har Ghar Ki, which is scheduled to premiere on September 1. Adding to the excitement, the new programme will be hosted by popular actress Juhi Parmar, who is set to bring real-life stories and conversations to the small screen.

While fans of Jamai No 1 are disappointed with the news, the show will be remembered for its interesting storytelling and strong performances by Abhishek Malik, Simaran Kaur, and Papia Sengupta. The end of the show also marks a fresh beginning for the channel as it gears up for its new non-fiction offering.

Keep watching this space for more updates!