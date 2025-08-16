Janmashtami EXCL | Saru Star Mohak Matkar On Childhood Memories & On-Screen Radha Avatar: I've Grown-Up...

Janmashtami Exclusive: Janmashtami, the festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, is one of the most cherished and widely celebrated occasions across India. Known for its vibrant traditions, devotional songs, colorful decorations, and the thrill of Dahi Handi, the festival brings together people of all ages in a joyous spirit of devotion and celebration.

Speaking about the significance of the festival, actress Mohak Matkar, who plays the lead role in Zee TV's popular show Saru, shared how Janmashtami holds a special place in her heart. "Some festivals become the happiest memories of our lives, and for me, Janmashtami is truly one of them. Living in Dadar, Mumbai, I've grown up surrounded by the vibrant energy of the festival, especially during the iconic Dahi Handi celebrations around Shivaji Park. The energy of the people forming human pyramids, the competitive buzz, and the cultural performances all around make it an experience that touches the heart," she said.

Mohak also recalled how she eagerly waited for the festival every year, not just to enjoy the celebrations but also to participate in them. For her, Janmashtami was more than a religious occasion-it was a chance to perform and express joy through art and storytelling. "Every performance felt like a celebration of faith, love, and storytelling. This year, I'm especially excited to carry that spirit forward as I play Radha for a sequence in my show Saru and it is an exciting opportunity to bring the spirit and joy of Janmashtami alive," she added.

From temples decorated with flowers and lights to devotees singing bhajans through the night, Janmashtami continues to symbolize devotion and festivity. The celebrations in Mumbai, especially the Dahi Handi tradition where teams form tall human pyramids to break an earthen pot filled with curd, remain one of the most thrilling highlights.

As families prepare to celebrate with fasting, prayers, and cultural activities, Janmashtami stands as a reminder of Lord Krishna's teachings of love, unity, and resilience. And for many like Mohak Matkar, it is not just a festival, but a cherished memory that connects the past with the present.