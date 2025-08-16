Janmashtami EXCLUSIVE | Vasudha Star Abhishek Sharrma Shares His Childhood Memories: When Everyone Is Caught..

Janmashtami 2025 Special: Actor Abhishek Sharrma, currently winning hearts with his role in Zee TV's popular show Vasudha, recently opened up about his cherished memories of celebrating Janmashtami during his childhood. The festival, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, has always held a special place in his heart, and the actor fondly recalled the traditions his family followed with great enthusiasm.

Sharing his nostalgic recollections, Abhishek said that Janmashtami was nothing short of a grand celebration for his family. "As a child, Janmashtami was always celebrated on a grand scale with my family. We would visit the ISKCON temple nearby to witness the grandeur of the festivities, where the entire community came together in devotion. At home too, we performed a small pooja and even kept a handi, which became a joyful tradition for me and all my cousins and siblings," he shared.

The actor highlighted how visiting the temple was always the most memorable part of the celebration. Surrounded by music, devotional chants, and colorful decorations, the festive spirit left a lasting impression on him. For Abhishek, these traditions were not just rituals but experiences that created a sense of belonging and unity within the family.

Speaking about the relevance of festivals in today's fast-paced lifestyle, Abhishek pointed out their importance in keeping people connected to their roots. "In today's time, when everyone is caught up in their busy schedules, festivals like Janmashtami bring us closer. They remind us of the values we grew up with and the joy of celebrating together," he reflected.

With his heartfelt memories, Abhishek Sharrma beautifully emphasized the role of cultural celebrations in strengthening family bonds and nurturing traditions. His words serve as a reminder that festivals like Janmashtami are more than just rituals-they are moments that unite communities and families in joy, devotion, and togetherness.