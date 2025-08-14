Janmashtami Special: COLORS’ Stars Share About What Lord Krishna Means To Them

Deepika Singh essaying the role of Mangal in COLORS' 'Mangal Lakshmi' says, "During childhood, Janmashtami for me has been about creating magic with my own hands. Back in Delhi, my siblings and I would be thoroughly involved in assembling the jhaanki (a tableau), shaping clay into Krishna's leela, shopping with mom, and beaming when visitors praised our work. After moving to Mumbai, many things changed, but my love for Janmashtami only grew. Every year, I attend the Dahi Handi organised by an NGO for underprivileged children, cheering them on and handing the trophy to the winners. At home, we have Thakur ji, who is decorated by my devrani with love. For the past ten years, my mornings start with dedicating an Odissi dance to the divine, but this year, as I am shooting for Mangal Lakshmi, I will try to record my Odissi dance whenever I get some free time. The house comes alive with decorations, a feast, and at midnight, most of us break our fast together. This year, it's even more special-with Kanhaji's blessings, Mangal Lakshmi is winning the hearts of audiences. For me, Janmashtami is pure love, faith, and the joy of celebrating Kanha in every form. Happy Janmashtami, everyone!"

Esha Suryawanshi, playing the role of Aarohi in COLORS' 'Manpasand Ki Shaadi' shares "Janmashtami has always held a special place in my heart. Being a Marathi mulgi, just like my character Aarohi in Manpasand Ki Shaadi, I feel an unspoken bond with the traditions, the music, and the community spirit that mark this day. As a music lover, I've always felt that Janmashtami carries its own unique symphony - the rhythm of the dhol, the chorus of bhajans, the playfulness and cheer spilling into the streets. Watching the Dahi Handi was always a treat for me; it felt like witnessing an adventure unfold right before my eyes. But as I grew, I understood what Kanha stands for, and the celebration took a different turn. Now, it's still about all the childhood cheer, but also about imbibing the timeless teachings of Kanha. I've always loved how the city transforms into a living, breathing celebration of His birth. This year, the day feels even more profound, with Kanha blessing me with my debut (Manpasand Ki Shaadi), and audiences showering it with so much love. This Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna's divine grace illuminate every life, and COLORS' Manpasand Ki Shaadi has added a magical touch to this celebration for me-thank you for making this day truly special."

Shruti Bhist, playing the titular role in COLORS' 'Noyonatra' shares, "Janmashtami for me is all about faith, love, and the magic of Krishna ji's leela. I remember dressing up in a bright lehenga, trying to balance a tiny matki on my head, and laughing with my friends as we decorated Krishna ji's jhoola with flowers. Those little traditions have stayed close to my heart, and I try to bring that same joy into every celebration. This year on COLORS' 'Noyontara', Janmashtami feels extra special because the festival becomes a turning point in the story. Noyontara gets a clue from Krishna ji that Surjo is in danger, and a chariot wheel is about to hit him. Krishna ji is by her side, guiding her through it all. For me, this Janmashtami underlines that Krishna ji's presence is not just in temples, but in every moment where love and courage guide us forward. Just as He watches over Noyontara, I believe He watches over all of us, turning even life's trials into His divine play."

Debinna Bonnerjee shares her thoughts on Janmashtami, "Before Janmashtami, my entire family - my husband, kids and I, took an enriching journey to Mathura and Vrindavan. From staying in Vrindavan, hearing the chants of Hare Krishna Hare Rama, to performing the Julan Seva at the majestic Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir, every moment was devoted to the divine. Meeting Premanand Maharaj ji and visiting the sacred Bankey Bihari temple felt like receiving blessings for a lifetime. Spirituality has been a huge part of my life since childhood but experiencing it with my little ones made it even more precious. I feel super energised by this soulful trip and I'm carrying that energy straight onto the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga! Here's praying for the best for everyone this Janmashtami."

