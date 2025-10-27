Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij Divorce Reason: Couple's Separation Confirmed After 14 Years Of Marriage? UPDATE

Jay Bhanushali Separation: After years of being one of television's most loved couples, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are now surrounded by reports suggesting that their marriage has hit a rough patch. The duo, who tied the knot in 2010, have been together for 14 years and share three children - their biological daughter Tara and two foster kids, Rajveer and Khushi.

WHY DID JAY BHANUSHALI AND MAHHI VIJ DIVORCE?

According to recent reports, the couple has been living separately for some time, sparking speculation about a possible divorce. While neither Jay nor Mahhi has made an official statement yet, reports claim that the two finalised their separation around July or August this year. Yes, you read that right!

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the custody of their children has also been settled. The trouble reportedly began due to Mahhi's growing trust issues with Jay, which led to increasing distance between them. Fans who followed their joint vlogs and social media activities noticed the shift months ago. The couple stopped sharing pictures and videos together, with their last family post appearing online in June 2024.

HERE'S HOW MAHHI VIJ REACTED TO SEPARATION BUZZ IN THE PAST

The rumours gained further attention after Mahhi's blunt response to a fan's question about her marriage in July. When asked about her relationship with Jay, she replied, "Why should I tell you? Are you my uncle?" Her reaction only fueled ongoing speculation about their strained relationship.

The two were last seen together at their daughter Tara's birthday celebration in August. Observers pointed out that they appeared distant during the event, with very limited interaction between them.

As of now, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have not commented on the divorce rumours. Fans continue to hope that the couple, once admired for their love and bond, will address the reports and clarify the truth behind their current relationship status.