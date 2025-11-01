Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij Divorce Rumors: Is Mahhi Taking 5 Cr Alimony From Jay? Actress Finally Fires Back

Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij Divorce Update: Television's beloved couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have once again found themselves in the spotlight - but this time, for all the wrong reasons. Social media is abuzz with shocking rumors suggesting that the two are heading for a divorce and that Mahhi is allegedly seeking a ₹5 crore alimony from Jay. The speculation has sent fans into a frenzy, leaving many wondering if one of TV's most admired jodis is truly calling it quits.

Married since 2010, the two have often been seen as a model couple, doting parents to three children - their biological daughter Tara, and their foster kids Rajveer and Khushi. However, in recent weeks, speculation surrounding their marriage has taken the internet by storm.

Mahhi Vij Addresses Divorce Rumors With Jay Bhanushali In YouTube Video

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij had allegedly finalized their divorce back in July-August, sparking a wave of gossip and online chatter. To make matters worse, rumors surfaced that Mahhi was seeking ₹5 crore as alimony from Jay. The claims spread like wildfire across social media, with fans expressing disbelief and disappointment over the possible split of one of television's most adored couples.

Amid the growing noise, Mahhi Vij has now finally spoken up, putting an end to the ongoing buzz. In a heartfelt video shared on her YouTube channel, the actress addressed the rumors surrounding her personal life and requested everyone not to believe everything circulating online. She urged fans and media alike to respect her privacy, stating that only she would speak up if there was ever something to confirm.

Without directly acknowledging the divorce speculation, Mahhi subtly clarified her stance by saying that Jay is her family and will always remain her family. She described him as "a wonderful father and an amazing human being," a statement that instantly struck an emotional chord with fans who have long admired their bond.

Is Mahhi Vij Taking Rs 5 Cr Alimony From Jay Bhanushali?

In the same YouTube video, Mahhi, who will next be seen alongside Parth Samthaan in the upcoming Colors TV serial 'Seher Hone Ko Hai', also took a strong stand against the alimony rumors, making it clear that she doesn't even understand what the term truly means. Mahhi said, "If a person is capable of working, they should work rather than depend on others. If two people's paths are separating, they should move forward and work - not rely on anyone else." Her candid words not only shut down the baseless gossip but also earned her praise for her grounded perspective.

While the rumor mill refuses to slow down, one thing remains clear - Jay and Mahhi's relationship has weathered many storms before, and this latest wave of speculation seems to be just another test of their enduring bond.