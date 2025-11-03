Jhalle Fame Pratham Kunwar On Sharing His Birthday With Shahrukh Khan: Feels Truly Special And Motivating

Actor Pratham Kunwar is celebrating his birthday today, currently playing the male protagonist Nirvair in Jhalee, reveals every year on his birthday he visits the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple.

He shared, "Well, I never really plan my birthday celebrations in advance - everything usually happens at the last moment. But one thing I always make sure of is to start my day by visiting Siddhivinayak Temple, and that's a ritual I follow every year without fail."

Pratham finds it lucky to celebrate his birthday on the sets of Jhalee.

He shared, "This year too, I'll be celebrating my birthday on set by cutting a cake with my cast and crew. Honestly, I don't think there's anything better than spending your special day doing what you truly love. I'm shooting today, and interestingly, most of my past birthdays have also been spent working on set - which I feel is a very positive thing."

"I've managed to get an early pack-up, so in the evening I'll be heading out for dinner with my friends," he added.

Talking about sharing his special day with Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan. He said, " I feel really happy and proud that I share my birthday with King Khan - Shah Rukh Khan. He's been such a huge inspiration not just for me, but for millions across the world. I've grown up watching his films and admiring his journey, his charisma, and his dedication to his craft. Sharing my special day with someone who defines passion, hard work, and stardom feels truly special and motivating. It's like a reminder every year to keep dreaming big and never give up."

The actor concluded adding, "I'm glad to be working in a show which is winning hearts and audience are loving my role. I'm glad for this opportunity and thankful to Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, Pradeep Kumar sir and Rajesh Ram Singh sir for helping and guiding me. And the complete team for making our show one of the successful on television."

Pratham on work front is also known for featuring in shows like Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Rajjo, and mythological dramas such as Mahakali and Siya Ke Ram.