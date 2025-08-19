Jhanak Last Episode Date: When Will Arjit Taneja And Riya Sharma’s Jhanak End? Check Off-Air REASON

Jhanak Last Episode Date: Since its launch in 2023, Jhanak has managed to capture the attention of television audiences and continues to keep its loyal viewers hooked. The Star Plus drama, initially led by Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja, quickly became one of the most popular daily soaps on Indian television.

Now running in its second year, Jhanak has seen several dramatic shifts to keep the storyline engaging. A few months ago, the show underwent a significant change with the makers introducing a generation leap due to the dip in ratings.

Although the show once dominated the TRP charts and was among the highest-rated shows across channels, its rankings have seen a dip in recent times. Despite this, the makers continue to introduce new tracks and surprises to maintain audience interest, ensuring the show remains a talking point among fans.

JHANAK OFF-AIR DATE: WILL MUCH-LOVED STAR PLUS SHOW GO OFF-AIR SOON?

After the leap, Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma, and Twinkle Arora joined Jhanak as the new lead stars. While the show is still doing consistently well at the time slot of 11 pm, the latest reports suggest that the hugely popular Star Plus show is going to end very soon. Yes, you read that right!

In a viral tweet, Gossips TV has claimed that Jhanak is set to go off-air next month. The post reads, "Star Plus #Jhanak reportedly set to go OFF-AIR next month! (Sept Last Week)."

Take a look at the post here:

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

WHY JHANAK IS ENDING? OFF-AIR REASON

While there's no clarity on the off-air news yet from the makers' side, fans are wondering why the channel has decided to end Jhanak. Well, it looks like Star Plus isn't happy with its performance. The channel and makers expected the ratings to increase, but the show has yet to witness a major jump in terms of ratings.

Even the change in its time slot too hasn't worked in the show's favour. While it is performing consistently, the numbers are not enough.