Juhi Parmar Calls Zee TV’s Kahaani Har Ghar Ki Her Dream Project, Says She Manifested It For Years

Every household holds its own tale, some known and others hidden. Zee TV's refreshed identity, Aapka Apna ZEE, introduces Kahaani Har Ghar Ki. This non-fiction series provides Indian women with a supportive platform to express truths often left unsaid. It addresses issues like emotional neglect, societal pressures, marital challenges, and career sacrifices, fostering open and judgment-free discussions.

Juhi Parmar leads these conversations on Kahaani Har Ghar Ki. Her personal journey has given her a deep understanding of women's struggles. Over time, she has felt the need for a platform that not only listens but also supports women in their battles. In this show, Juhi takes on a role beyond hosting; she becomes a friend and guide for participants as they share their stories.

Empowering Women's Voices

Juhi Parmar expressed her long-standing desire to support women by amplifying their voices against injustices. She stated, "For as long as I can remember, I have felt a deep desire to stand by women, to support them, to amplify their voices, and to take a stand against the injustice they often face." Juhi believes that women's journeys deserve recognition and celebration.

Kahaani Har Ghar Ki is more than just a television show; it aims to be an engaging daily experience. It highlights that every home has a story worth hearing. The program features real-life accounts enriched by insights from experts, psychologists, and celebrity guests. These stories remind us of the importance of being heard.

A Platform for Change

Juhi sees this show as her calling and an opportunity to create a safe space where women can speak freely. She adds, "Through it, I am finally able to turn that vision into reality...to lend my voice to their battles." Her dedication makes the show not just compelling television but also a meaningful movement of solidarity and strength.

Kahaani Har Ghar Ki airs from 1st September at 06:30 pm on Zee TV every Monday through Friday. This initiative promises to be more than just entertainment; it's about giving voice to stories that deserve attention.