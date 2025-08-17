Jyoti Chandekar Death: Tejaswini Pandit's Mother Passes Away At 68; Here's What Happened

Who Is Jyoti Chandekar?

Jyoti Chandekar Death: Jyoti Chandekar, a renowned name in the Marathi industry, has been all over the headlines for the most heartbreaking reason. According to a recent report, the veteran actress is no more with us. Reportedly, Jyoti Chadekar, passed away at the age of 68. The actress who was popular for her role as Poorna Aji in the popular serial Tharala Tar Mag, breathed her last on August 16 in Pune. Needless to say, her sudden demise came as a shock for the entire industry and among her massive fan following

Jyoti Chandekar has been working in the Marathi industry for over five decades. Starting her acting career at the age of 12, Jyoti gave use several iconic performances in films like Mee Sindhutai Sapkal, Guru, Dholki, Ticha Umbartha, etc during her glorious career. In fact, her stint as Poorna Aji in Tharala Tar Mag won her a lot of appreciation. Besides, she is also known for shows like Tu Saubhagyavati Ho and Chhatriwali.

Jyoti Chandekar Death Reason

According to media reports, Jyoti Chandekar passed awy due to prolonged illness. Reportedly, the actress wasn't keeping well for a while now and was undergoing treatment in Pune. To note, the family is yet to confirm the same.

Jyoti Chandekar Funeral Date & Time

Meanwhile, Jyoti Chandekar's funeral will take place on August 17 (Sunday). The news was shared by Jyoti's daughter Tejaswini Pandit who stated, "Hello, It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our beloved mother and everyone's cherished senior actress, Mrs. Jyoti Chandekar Pandit, who lived life on her own terms and always greeted the world with a warm smile. She passed away today, August 16th, at the age of 69 after a brief illness". Her post mentioned that Jyoti's funeral will take place at the Navi Peth Vaikunth Crematorium in Pune at 11 am.