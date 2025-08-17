Jyoti Chandekar Husband: Daughter Tejaswini’s Old Interview Revealing Father's Emotional Letter Resurfaces

Jyoti Chandekar Husband: Veteran Marathi actress Jyoti Chandekar passed away on Saturday, August 6, in Pune. She was 69. Jyoti had been undergoing treatment for several days at a Pune hospital.. However, the cause of her death has not yet been unveiled.

Jyoti Chandekar was well known name in the Marathi industry. She has been working since the age of 12. Mourning the loss of her mother, Jyoti Chandekar's daughter Tejaswini issued a statement. She wrote on social media, "It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our beloved mother and everyone's cherished senior actress, Mrs. Jyoti Chandekar Pandit, who lived life on her own terms and always greeted the world with a warm smile."

Jyoti Chandekar Funeral: Date & Time

As per TOI's report, Jyoti Chandekar's funeral will be held on Sunday, August 17, 2025. The funeral was set to take place at 11 am.

Was Jyoti Chandekar Married?

As per ESakal's report, Jyoti Chandekar was married to Ranjit Pandit. As per the reports, he died before Jyoti. In one of the interviews, daughter Tejaswini said, "When father passed away, he had written a letter in November of the year before he left. I found that letter in the back pocket of my mother's old purse while cleaning the house." She added, "He wrote a very beautiful letter... He wrote, I have seen everything that I wanted to see happen in my daughters' lives. My daughter bought a house for me and my wife." The Marathi actress talked about how her father mentioned that his eldest daughter's life is going well. He said in the last letter, "I lived like a king. I don't regret anything."