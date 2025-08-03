Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad’s Sheetal Maulik On Her Friendship With Vihan Verma: I Didn’t… (EXCLUSIVE)

On the occasion of Friendship Day, Actress Sheetal Maulik currently seen playing an antagonist named Ambika, in TV show Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad, talks about finding a friend in actor Vihan Verma during the shoots of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

He said, "Finding friends among colleagues can be a rewarding experience, enhancing your work life and social circle, I met Vihaan on the set of GHKPM, where he replaced someone very close to me. Initially, I didn't think we'd become friends, but as time passed, we started bonding over lunch breaks with the rest of the cast. We'd ensure no one was left out, and it was a fun experience. Our group, consisting of other actors like Aishwarya (Sharma), (Neil) Bhatt, Sneha (Bhawsar), would often hang out in my room, Room No. 10, which became our spot for relaxation and laughter."

She continued remembering, "As we grew closer, we started spending time together outside of work, even going on vacations with my family. We shared everything with each other, and I transitioned from being 'Sheetal Ji' to 'Sheetu' in their eyes. We've been through both good and tough times together, but our friendship remained strong, filled with humor and camaraderie. We share the same sense of humor and mental wavelength, which has made Vihaan more than just a friend - he's like family."

She added, " People often ask if he's like a brother to me, and I say, "No, he's my friend." We tease each other, but ultimately, we're a team. We decide together which parties to attend, which friends to make, and we stand united. Despite shooting on different sets, we make it a point to stay updated on each other's lives, sharing gossip, fun moments, and more."

In the show Sheetal played the role of Sonali Chavan, and Vihan essayed her onscreen son, Mohit. He replaced Actor Adish Vaidya for the role back in 2021.

On professional front Sheetal is known for featuring in shows like Meri Bhavya Life, Deewaniyat, Suhaagan, Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, Gutur Gu among others.