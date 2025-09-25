Kahaani Har Ghar Ki | A Couple From Lucknow Confronts The Weight Of Broken Promises In Zee TV's Show

Zee TV's Kahaani Har Ghar Ki gives a voice to untold stories that often remain hidden within the walls of our homes. Through heartfelt conversations, Juhi uncovers journeys of courage, compassion, and sacrifice, reminding us that while grief may break hearts, love carries the power to heal, inspire, and transcend even the most profound loss.

In today's episode, Juhi Parmar, the compassionate host of the show, brings to light a heart-rending story from Lucknow, the story of Deepti and Saurabh, a couple caught in the crushing weight of broken promises and fading love. What began as a spark of romance on social media quickly transformed into an arranged marriage, built on hope and promises. Deepti's family had pledged a house as dowry, a promise that was later withdrawn, planting the first seeds of conflict.

Within a month of getting married, the dream they once shared began to fracture. Expectations collided with financial strain and emotional distance. What started as small disagreements spiraled into relentless arguments, until silence became their refuge and their prison. Saurabh admits that he has raised his hand on Deepti in anger, while Deepti struggles to remember the man she loved, in contrast to the pain she now endures because of him. At her lowest point, she confesses to feeling driven toward self-harm, a chilling sign of a marriage being on the edge of collapse.

At the heart of their pain lies a stark truth: love alone cannot withstand the burden of unmet promises, unspoken grievances, and unchecked tempers. Deepti longs for the carefree affection Saurabh once vowed to give her, but he dismisses her pain, branding her immature and incapable of understanding his burdens. Their home, once built on dreams, now trembles under the weight of silence, bitterness, and doubt.

With empathy and courage, Juhi Parmar gives voice to this raw, fragile journey, a story that is more than a couple's conflict; it is a powerful reflection of how expectations, pride, and broken trust can transform love into a battlefield. As Deepti and Saurabh confront their truths, one question remains: can love still bridge the growing distance between them, or has silence already claimed what once bound their hearts?

