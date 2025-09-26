Kahaani Har Ghar Ki | Celebrates Four Wheelchair-bound Warriors Who Have Turned Their Struggle Into Strength

Zee TV's Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, hosted by Juhi Parmar, continues its mission of stepping into real homes and unearthing stories that often remain hidden behind silence. With empathy and depth, Juhi brings to light narratives of courage, resilience, and solidarity, reminding us that while challenges can break bodies, the human spirit can never be broken.

In today's episode, Juhi Parmar shares the inspiring journey of four extraordinary women- Priya from Mumbai, Pooja Chaudhary from Surat, Nisha Gupta from Bareilly, and Bharti, whose lives are united by strength, struggle, and determination. Bound to wheelchairs by fate, each woman has carved her own path despite immense physical and societal challenges.

Priya, who lost both her legs and one arm at the age of 17 due to an accident, is now only 19 but preparing for the Civil Services with remarkable determination. Pooja and Bharti work tirelessly as food delivery personnel, navigating the fast-paced demands of their job with grit and resilience. Nisha, an accomplished athlete, mentors them both, offering strength and guidance drawn from her own journey. Together, they embody empowerment, independence, and the power of mutual support.

Juhi Parmar said, "Navaratri has always been close to my heart as a woman and a mother, for it is a festival that honours the 9 forms of the Goddess. This year, as I listen to the powerful stories shared on Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, I am reminded that every woman carries Maa Durga within her. Tested by life in ways beyond imagination, they continue to rise, with courage that defies fear, with grace that heals, and with determination that conquers. Women are not merely survivors; they are warriors, living embodiments of Shakti who inspire us to rise above our own struggles. This Navaratri, I bow to the strength of every woman and celebrate them as the true Devis among us."

With compassion and insight, Juhi Parmar navigates this deeply moving episode, reminding viewers that disability is not inability, and strength lies in inclusivity and support. Tonight, Kahaani Har Ghar Ki asks: will these women's extraordinary journeys inspire society to recognise their courage and create a more accessible world for all?

