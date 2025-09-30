Kahaani Har Ghar Ki | How The Daughter-in-law's Argument Undermines A Daughter's Right To Property

Zee TV's Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, hosted by Juhi Parmar, continues its mission of stepping into real homes and unearthing stories that often remain hidden behind silence. Juhi's storytelling highlights the richness in empathy and insight, which illuminates the tales of struggle, perseverance, and unity, eventually reminding us that even when circumstances seek to limit us, the human spirit relentlessly pursues dignity and humility.

In today's episode, Juhi delves into the complex conflict between Neelima, a daughter fighting for her rightful share in her parental property, and Poornima, her Bhabhi, who stands in opposition. What begins as a personal family dispute soon reveals how deeply patriarchal norms continue to shape questions of inheritance and women's rights in our society.

For Poornima, Neelima's demand threatens her own sense of economic security. She fears that if Neelima claims her share, other daughters may follow, ultimately reducing what remains for the sons and their wives. From her perspective, a daughter's security should come only from her marital home, while the birth family's property is to be preserved for the sons. This belief pits Neelima's rightful claim against Poornima's protective instinct over her family's future, creating a tense face-off between a daughter's birthright and a daughter-in-law's survival.

As the arguments unfold, Juhi reflects on the power of karma. She cautions Poornima that by denying Neelima her rightful inheritance, she risks entrenching the very patriarchal systems that once denied women like her the same dignity. By siding with injustice, she is only creating bad karma for herself and reinforcing a cycle of inequality.

The conflict deepens with the arrival of lawyer Preetha Dave, who firmly reminds both women that the law recognizes daughters as equal heirs to their parental property. Even when families hesitate to stand with their daughters, the law will. She emphasizes that the resistance against patriarchal thinking must begin with women themselves, by supporting one another rather than standing in each other's way.

But as Neelima and Poornima's clash intensifies, the bigger question looms: when the battle is between birthrights and insecurities, who will take a stand, and who will step back?

