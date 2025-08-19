Kahaani Har Ghar Ki: Juhi Parmar Believes Her Show's Toll-Free Number Is ‘A Lifeline’ For Every Woman

Kahaani Har Ghar Ki Update: Every home has a story, some celebrated and many unheard. Under its refreshed identity Aapka Apna ZEE, channel Zee TV presents Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, which is a deeply moving non-fiction format that offers Indian women a safe, supportive space to share the truths often left unspoken. From emotional neglect and societal pressures to marital challenges and career compromises, it opens the door to honest, judgment-free conversations. Each episode features a powerful real-life account, enriched by insights from experts, psychologists, and celebrity guests, reminding us that some stories don't just deserve to be told, they deserve to be truly heard.

In a compassionate initiative, the show has introduced a toll-free number- 18001212671, inviting anyone to call and share their problems without fear or judgment. On the other end of the call, there won't be a machine, but a real person; someone who will listen with patience, warmth, and empathy, offering the comfort of being truly heard, perhaps for the very first time. Callers may choose to simply unburden their hearts in private or register to share their story on national television. This simple yet profound step ensures that every voice, no matter how quiet, finds the space, respect, and courage to be heard.

Juhi Parmar said, "With Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, we didn't just want to make a show, we wanted to create a safe space that truly listens. The toll-free number is our way of giving you a chance to take that first step. When someone calls, they're met by a real person, not a machine, because every voice deserves warmth, patience, and understanding. For many, it may be the first time they feel genuinely heard. That's why this initiative is so close to my heart - it's not just a platform, it's a lifeline. A simple conversation can remind you that someone cares. And when you call on that number, you also open the door to a sense that you're not alone, and we're here to walk that road with you. And not just that, calling on this number can give some of you a chance to be a part of the show."

Premiering soon on Zee TV, Kahaani Har Ghar Ki promises to be more than just a show, it will be a stirring daily experience. Because in every home, there is a story. And some stories must be heard.

Tune into Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, premiering soon, only on Zee TV!