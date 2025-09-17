Kahaani Har Ghar Ki | Juhi Parmar Brings Alive The Heart-Touching Tale Of The World’s Youngest Limb Transplant

Zee TV's Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, hosted by Juhi Parmar, continues its mission of stepping into real homes and unearthing stories that often remain hidden behind silence. With empathy and depth, Juhi brings to light narratives of courage, compassion, and sacrifice, reminding us that while grief can break hearts, love has the power to heal, inspire, and transcend even death.

In today's episode, Juhi Parmar shares the extraordinary story of Anamta from Mumbai, the youngest in the world to undergo a shoulder-level limb transplant. Anamta lost her right arm in a tragic electrocution accident, but even in the face of unbearable pain, she never gave up hope. That hope found new life through Riya, a young girl from Surat who tragically succumbed to brain trauma. In their darkest hour, Riya's grieving parents chose the path of generosity, donating her arms to Anamta and giving her the chance to live a complete life.

For Riya's family, their decision meant that their daughter's love and spirit would continue to live on through Anamta. For Anamta, it meant embracing a second chance at childhood, where every smile and every step forward carries a piece of Riya's presence. In a gesture that symbolized bonds beyond blood, Anamta even tied a rakhi to Riya's brother, cementing a relationship that unites two families forever.

Juhi Parmar said, "Some stories touch your heart in ways you can never forget, and Anamta and Riya's is one of them. After losing her arm in a tragic accident, little Anamta became the youngest in the world to undergo a shoulder-level limb transplant. And what makes this even more extraordinary is the gift she received, Riya's arms, donated by her grieving family. Even in the unbearable pain of losing their daughter, Riya's parents chose to keep her love alive by giving Anamta the chance to live a complete and fulfilled life ahead. Today, every time Anamta smiles, plays, or embraces her future with courage, a part of Riya lives on with her. On Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, we bring forward such stories of hope, sacrifice, and humanity; stories that remind us that love can truly transcend life and death."

With grace and compassion, Juhi Parmar navigates this deeply moving story of loss and renewal, reminding us that organ donation is not just a medical act, it is the purest form of humanity. In tonight's episode, will Anamta's courage and Riya's eternal gift inspire more families to look beyond grief and embrace the power of giving life, even in the face of death?

Juhi Parmar Brings Alive the Heart-Touching Tale of the World's Youngest Limb Transplant on Kahaani Har Ghar Ki

