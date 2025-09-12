Kahaani Har Ghar Ki | Juhi Parmar Builds A Bridge Of Empathy In Zee TV's Show

Zee TV's Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, anchored by Juhi Parmar, continues its mission of entering real homes and giving a voice to stories that are often buried under the weight of silence. With compassion and sensitivity, Juhi shines a light on the conflicts, generational divides, and emotional burdens faced by countless Indian women, reminding us that silence does not heal pain, it deepens it.

In today's episode, Juhi Parmar brings forth the story of Simran and Rajesh from Mumbai, a couple whose marriage has been overshadowed by the struggles of raising their daughter, Neha, who has lived with multiple disabilities since birth. For 25 years, Simran has been Neha's primary caregiver, managing her daughter's daily needs while juggling every household responsibility. Exhausted and emotionally drained, she now pleads for support, not just for herself, but for Neha's future. Her plea is simple: for Rajesh and their son Jivesh to share the responsibility of Neha's care so she is not left helpless if something happens to Simran.

But Rajesh carries his own pain, a baggage he has never voiced. Ashamed of Neha's condition, he avoids taking her out in public and has emotionally distanced himself from her care. Old wounds resurface when he recalls the painful questions raised about Neha's gender at birth, still triggering his anger and helplessness. While Simran seeks understanding and partnership, Rajesh responds with denial, choosing to bury his feelings under the weight of his long workdays.

As tensions erupt, long-buried resentment surfaces, exposing a reality many families will relate to, where caregiving is silently shouldered by women, while men, disconnected by shame or societal pressure, step back.

With her trademark warmth and strength, Juhi Parmar steers this delicate conversation, creating a space where Simran and Rajesh can finally be heard. In tonight's episode will Rajesh recognize his role as a father and partner and share the responsibility, or will Simran's fight for support remain a lonely battle?

Tune in to Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, every Monday to Friday at 06:30 pm, only on Zee TV!