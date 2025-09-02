Kahaani Har Ghar Ki | Juhi Parmar On Shaheen’s Real-Life Struggle: The Thought Of Being Separated From....

Every home carries a story, some celebrated, many left unspoken. With its refreshed identity Aapka Apna ZEE, Zee TV brings Kahaani Har Ghar Ki. This heartfelt non-fiction series provides Indian women a safe, supportive space to voice the truths they have long held in silence. From emotional neglect and societal pressures to marital struggles and personal sacrifices, the show opens the door to honest, judgment-free conversations that resonate across households. Each episode unveils a powerful real-life journey, reminding us that some stories don't just deserve to be told, they deserve to be truly heard.

One such story is that of Shaheen from Delhi, who walked out of her abusive marriage to protect herself and her children. Instead of caring and supporting her, she was punished; her in-laws took both her children away, leaving her to fight not only for her dignity but also for her right to be a mother. In a deeply emotional moment, Shaheen revealed how her in-laws were aware of Asif's violent behaviour even before the marriage, but chose silence, hoping marriage would 'fix' him. Despite the years of abuse and neglect, all Shaheen asked for, was the return of her son and freedom through divorce. Her courage to speak up reminds us of the harsh reality many women face, where abuse is normalized and motherhood is weaponized against them.

Juhi Parmar said, "As a mother myself, Shaheen's story on Kahaani Har Ghar Ki shook me deeply. No woman should ever have to endure violence, and the thought of being separated from one's own child is a pain beyond words. What moved me was the strength with which Shaheen chose to rise above her suffering and fight for her dignity and her right to motherhood. Through this platform, she found the courage to speak her truth, and I believe her journey will give strength to countless other women who are silently enduring the same battles."

Kahaani Har Ghar Ki brings such stories to light with the social message that no woman should have to choose between her dignity and her child. It asserts that saying no to abuse and reclaiming one's rightful place as a mother is not just a fight; it is a fundamental right.

To know more, tune in to Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, every Monday- Friday at 06:30 pm, only on Zee TV!