Kahaani Har Ghar Ki | Juhi Parmar Presents Soni’s Journey: A Trans Woman’s Fight For Love And Dignity In Bihar

Zee TV presents Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, hosted by Juhi Parmar. It is a show that gives women a safe space to finally voice the truths they've long kept buried in silence. From the weight of societal expectations and emotional neglect to the trials of marital struggles and personal sacrifices, each episode unfolds raw, unfiltered experiences. These are not just stories to be told; they are voices that deserve to be heard, acknowledged, and embraced.

One such story is that of a couple from Bihar whose love dares to stand against society's judgement. Soni, a trans woman from Kolkata, grew up facing taunts and rejection at every step, yet she never gave up on her dream of living with dignity and finding true love. In her journey of survival, she moved to Bihar and joined an orchestra, where fate brought her to Adarsh, a medical store owner who looked past prejudice and saw her for who she truly was. Their bond grew stronger with time, and when Adarsh proposed marriage, they chose to defy convention, proving that love is not about society's approval, but about acceptance, respect, and companionship.

Their journey has been anything but easy. Their marriage faced harsh criticism and rejection from society, with many seeing it as a challenge to tradition. For Soni and Adarsh, each day is a fight against judgement and bias; a proof that acceptance remains distant for those outside society's conventions. Their story is not just about love, but about courage, strength, and the right to live with dignity while standing by the one you love.

Juhi Parmar said, "Soni and Adarsh's story moved me deeply. Soni's courage to live with dignity and Adarsh's steady support for her highlight the strength it takes for any couple to stand together against challenges. Their journey is not without struggles, especially when faced with society's judgment, but it shows us the resilience that love and companionship can bring. For me, their story is a reminder that behind every relationship is a simple human need-for respect, understanding, and acceptance."

Through Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, Zee TV hopes that voices like Soni and Adarsh's will not only be heard but also embraced. Because beyond listening, some stories call on us to reflect, rethink, and rebuild a society where love is respected in all its forms.

