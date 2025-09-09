Kahaani Har Ghar Ki: Juhi Parmar Raises A Heartfelt Plea For Patna Family’s Missing Son

Every home has a story, some celebrated, many left unspoken. With its refreshed identity Aapka Apna ZEE, Zee TV presents Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, hosted by Juhi Parmar. This heartfelt series gives women a safe space to share truths long buried in silence. From emotional neglect and societal pressures to personal sacrifices and marital struggles, each episode brings raw, real stories to light, reminding us that some stories don't just need to be told, they deserve to be heard.

One such story is that of Khushboo Devi and Om Prakash from Patna, Bihar. Married for over two decades, their relationship has been scarred by years of family interference, financial stress, and emotional abuse. For Khushboo, the repeated pressure to bring money from her maika became a constant source of humiliation, while Om Prakash believed it was necessary for survival. Their unresolved conflicts created a toxic environment that didn't just affect them but also deeply wounded their children.

The breaking point came in June 2024, when their son Himanshu ran away from home and has been missing ever since. For Khushboo and Om Prakash, the arguments that once felt like battles of pride and power suddenly revealed their most devastating consequence: the missing of their child. Their story is a painful reminder that in family disputes, it is always the children who bear the heaviest scars. Today, more than blame or justification, what this family needs is healing and the safe return of their missing son.

To ensure no stone is left unturned in this search, they reached out to Zee TV in taking this plea beyond television. Alongside airing the family's story on Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, the channel's social media platforms are amplifying video messages from Khushboo and Om Prakash, appealing directly to the public for help. Each post carries the helpline number, urging anyone with information about Himanshu's whereabouts to come forward.

Juhi Parmar said, "As a mother, Khushboo Devi's story shook me deeply. Living through years of emotional pain is one thing but losing her son because of constant family conflict is a wound no parent should ever have to bear. Watching her and Om Prakash break down reminded me that behind every fight, it's always the children who suffer the most. I truly believe this family deserves a chance to heal, but right now, the most urgent need is to find their missing son, Himanshu. Through Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, I appeal to all our viewers: if you have any information that can help reunite this boy with his parents, please reach out on our helpline number. Together, let's not just listen to stories, but also become part of the solution."

Through Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, Juhi Parmar appeals to viewers: if anyone has information that could help bring Himanshu back home, please contact our helpline- 18001212671. Because beyond listening, some stories call us to act, to reunite a child with his parents and give this family a chance to start over.

To know more, tune in to Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, every Monday- Friday at 06:30 pm, only on Zee TV!