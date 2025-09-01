Kahaani Har Ghar Ki | Juhi Parmar’s ‘Heart Goes Out’ To Savita From Madhya Pradesh Whose Real-Life Struggle...

Every home carries a story, some celebrated, many left unspoken. With its refreshed identity Aapka Apna ZEE, Zee TV brings Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, a heartfelt non-fiction series that provides Indian women a safe, supportive space to voice the truths they have long held in silence. From emotional neglect and societal pressures to marital struggles and personal sacrifices, the show opens the door to honest, judgment-free conversations that resonate across households.

Each episode unveils a powerful real-life journey, reminding us that some stories don't just deserve to be told, they deserve to be truly heard. At its core, the show carries a strong social message: that infidelity, neglect, and inequality within families can shatter trust and stability, while empathy, accountability, and open dialogue can begin the journey of healing.

One such story is that of Savita from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, who has lived through years of betrayal, neglect, and emotional abandonment at the hands of her husband, Shivesh. Despite raising three children on her own, she has endured his infidelity and lack of responsibility while continuing to fight for her family's dignity only for the sake of her 3 children. In a heart-wrenching turn, her daughter Anjali too shares how deeply their lives have been scarred by his choices.

Juhi Parmar said, "As a woman, I can only imagine the pain Savita has carried all these years, waiting for love, loyalty, and support, but instead facing neglect and betrayal. What hurts me the most is knowing how her children, especially Anjali (as seen in the episode) have had to suffer for mistakes that were never theirs. On Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, stories like Savita's remind us that behind every smile there can be years of hidden wounds. It takes immense strength to open up about that pain, and my heart goes out to her for everything she has endured in silence."

This is not just Savita's kahaani, it is the kahaani of countless women, and Zee TV is bringing them the platform they deserve.

To know more, tune in to Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, every Monday- Friday at 06:30 pm, only on Zee TV!