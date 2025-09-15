Kahaani Har Ghar Ki | Juhi Parmar Speaks To The Families Of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims In Zee TV’s Show

Zee TV presents Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, hosted by Juhi Parmar. It is a show that gives women a safe space to finally voice the truths they've long kept buried in silence. From the weight of societal expectations and emotional neglect to the trials of marital struggles and personal sacrifices, each episode unfolds raw, unfiltered experiences. These are not just stories to be told; they are voices that deserve to be heard, acknowledged, and embraced.

One such story is that of the families shattered by the Pahalgam attack, young lives cut short, dreams left unfulfilled, and loved ones still grappling with an unbearable silence. Vinay Narwal from Haryana, who dreamt of serving the nation through the armed forces, is remembered by his family as a fearless soul, a loving brother, and a devoted son. Tage Hailiyang from Arunachal Pradesh, an IAF Corporal, sacrificed his life while guiding civilians to safety, leaving behind his wife just four months into marriage. And Shubham Dwivedi from Uttar Pradesh, full of energy and dreams, had only begun his married life when it was cruelly ended, his family now holding on to his memory as a source of inspiration.

Behind every name is a family living through unending grief: a wife who relives the final moments of her husband's life each day, a father who struggles to carry forward his son's vision, a sister who finds her home drowned in silence, parents who mourn not just a child lost but the future that will never be.

Juhi Parmar shared, "The anguish of the Pahalgam families moves you to your very core. When a wife says she relives her husband's final moments every single day, the moment he was killed by terrorists right before her eyes, when a father recalls the dreams his son will never fulfil, or when a sister speaks of the silence that now engulfs her home, these are not just stories; they are open wounds that refuse to heal. As part of Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, I feel an immense responsibility not just to share these unheard voices but to truly listen with my heart, to acknowledge their grief, and to create a space where the entire nation can stand with them in solidarity. Behind every closed one they lost is a life forever changed, a family still learning to breathe again, and the least we can do is honour their pain, respect their sacrifice, and promise them they are not alone in this journey of healing."

Through Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, Zee TV hopes that voices like those of Vinay, Tage, and Shubham's families are not only heard but deeply felt, because sometimes, the most powerful stories are those that leave us questioning: how does a family find the strength to move forward when the heart of their home is gone?

Tune in to Kahaani Har Ghar Ki Kahani, every Monday- Friday at 06:30 pm, only on Zee TV!