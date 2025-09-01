Kahaani Har Ghar Ki Premiere | Juhi Parmar Visits Iconic Parel Cha Raja Before Her New Show

This Ganesh Chaturthi, Zee TV once again added to the festive spirit by partnering with Mumbai's iconic Parel Cha Raja pandal, creating a divine space for devotees to seek blessings from their beloved Bappa. The setup radiated magnificence and serenity, with a beautifully crafted murti that evoked both faith and a deep sense of belonging.

In the lead-up to the much-awaited launch of Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, the show's host, Juhi Parmar, visited Zee TV's Parel Cha Raja to seek blessings from Bappa. She participated in the maha aarti, made an anaaj donation, interacted warmly with her fans, and joined fellow devotees in the celebrations.

Juhi Parmar said, "Every year, I bring Bappa home and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with great devotion, but this year has been truly special. I've had the opportunity to visit pandals and friends' homes to seek Bappa's blessings, and coming to Zee TV Parel Cha Raja was a surreal experience. Performing the maha aarti, offering an anaaj donation, and experiencing the devotion and energy of the people here has truly filled me with gratitude. I prayed for Kahaani Har Ghar Ki to touch audiences as deeply as it has touched me. May Bappa bless everyone with peace and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

