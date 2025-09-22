Kahaani Har Ghar Ki Today Episode: Trapped Between Two Marriages, Woman From Raebareli, Fights For Her Freedom

Hosted by Juhi Parmar, Zee TV's Kahaani Har Ghar Ki gives a voice to untold stories that often remain hidden within the walls of our homes. Through heartfelt conversations, Juhi uncovers journeys of courage, compassion, and sacrifice, reminding us that while grief may break hearts, love carries the power to heal, inspire, and transcend even the most profound loss.

In today's episode, Juhi Parmar brings forth the story of Neha and Hansraj from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, a tale scarred by broken marriages, relentless abuse, and a desperate fight for dignity. Neha has been married twice, but both relationships have left her wounded. Her first marriage to Kapil lasted 12 years, but his alcoholism and violence tore it apart. When Kapil suspected Neha of having an affair with Hansraj, he divorced her, and out of helplessness, Neha ended up marrying Hansraj.

For 12 long years, Neha's second marriage with Hansraj was a nightmare filled with marital rape, violence, and forced abortion. Between both marriages, Neha is the mother of five children, but her life remained chained in pain. In June this year, unable to endure further torture, Neha finally left Hansraj's house and returned to live with her children from her first marriage.

But the ordeal did not end there. Hansraj not only extorted money from Kapil, Neha's first husband, under the pretext of medical expenses, but also accused Neha of infidelity to malign her dignity. Neha, standing her ground, now seeks divorce, custody of her children, and the return of her hard-earned money from Hansraj. Yet, Hansraj refuses to let go, insisting that the children and money belong to him, dismissing Neha's pleas.

As the battle intensifies, Neha is torn between reclaiming her dignity and shielding her children from the scars of a toxic marriage. Hansraj, on the other hand, clings to control, unwilling to release her from the shadows of abuse.

With empathy and courage, Juhi Parmar enters this delicate battlefield, giving Neha the voice she has long been denied. But will Neha succeed in breaking free and securing justice, or will Hansraj's grip on her life and children pull her back into the cycle of suffering?

