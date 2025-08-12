Kamadhenu Gaumata Lead Harleen Kaur Rekhi On Working With Sagars: They Are Visionaries With Such Clarity And…

Harleen Kaur Rekhi is playing the lead role of Kaamdhenu Devi in the show Kaamdhenu Gaumata. The show is being produced by Prem Sagar and Shiv Sagar under their banner, Sagar World Multimedia, and is all set to air on Star Bharat from August 11. Sharing her experience of working with veterans like Prem Sagar and Shiv Sagar, the actress said, "It was a masterclass every single day."

"Prem Sagar sir is a gem-so down to earth and welcoming. He made me feel like family from our very first meeting. Shiv ji is incredibly sweet, well-spoken, and deeply rooted in spiritual values. I had previously met him during my play Hamare Ram, where I portrayed Sita Mata. They are not just pioneers of mythological storytelling; they are visionaries with such clarity and purpose," she added.

Asked what she learned from them, she shared that she learned to go further and explore and focus on the details. She said, "I learned that even if a concept already exists, if it hasn't been fully explored, you have the power to bring it to life in a new way."

"Prem sir shared with me that he began scripting Kaamdhenu Gaumata back in 2014. That kind of dedication is rare. Being part of this show is a blessing, and I'm grateful to all my gurus, mentors, family, and Star Bharat for believing in me," she added.

Kaamdhenu Gaumata boasts of an ensemble cast that comes from diverse theater and TV backgrounds. She said, "Our entire cast consists of amazing actors. Sandeep ji, who plays Vashisht; Sugandha, with whom I have worked in theater; and actors from Ramayan-everyone was so versatile, and we all worked together very smoothly. Everyone was always ready on time for the call."

"Mythological shows involve such heavy getups, but there was a certain magic on set, and everyone remained punctual. Kudos to my director, Rakesh sir-he was such a chilled-out director. Even our DOP, Prakash sir, was so cool and worked with incredible patience and planning on set," Harleen ended.