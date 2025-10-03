Kanwar Dhillon On Celebrating Festivals Through Work And The Joy Of Festive Tracks In Udne Ki Aasha

Kanwar Dhillon, who is currently winning hearts as Sachin Deshmukh in Rahul Kumar Tewary and Rolling Tales Production's Udne Ki Aasha, says festive tracks in television are more than just a treat for the audience-they hold a special meaning for actors too.

"Honestly, I absolutely enjoy shooting for festive sequences in my shows because, for me, it's more about celebrating these festivals through my work," Kanwar shares. "At a personal level, I don't get the time to celebrate them as much as I'd like, so it feels special when I get to live those moments on screen. Audiences also look forward to these occasions because they see their favorite characters in a different light, in new outfits, and in unique sequences that are specially written for festivals."

While playing festive tracks on-screen gives him joy, Kanwar admits this year has been too hectic to celebrate with his loved ones. "I haven't celebrated a single festival with my near and dear ones. No complaints though-I've been occupied with work. Still, I make it a point to visit two or three Ganpatis every year, the ones I've been going to since childhood. Even if I don't get time for everything, doing that much makes me feel connected."

Talking about Navratri, Kanwar says he couldn't be a part of Garba this time due to his schedule. "It's been a while since I actively celebrated Navratri, but I'm really looking forward to Diwali. Every year, I host a small gathering at my home with close friends and family, and that's something I try not to miss."

For him, festivals go beyond rituals. "Festivals are about emotional and spiritual rejuvenation. They re-energize you, help you channel your energy in the right direction, and give you a sense of fulfillment. The positivity you put into celebrating reflects back in your life, even afterward, and you feel much lighter and happier."

He believes every festival carries its own significance. "Each festival has something unique to offer-different traditions, beliefs, energies, and levels of dedication. They uplift people's spirits because you're socializing, celebrating with loved ones, or simply giving thanks to the Almighty. In today's stressful lives, festivals act like a mental and emotional booster. Sometimes people don't even realize how much these occasions cleanse their minds and souls, but the shift in energy is very real."

As the festive season continues, Kanwar feels grateful that Udne Ki Aasha gives him the chance to experience the joy of celebrations on-screen, even if his busy schedule keeps him away in real life. "From Ganesh Chaturthi till year-end, every festival helps remove negativity and stress. I truly believe festivals cleanse us in ways we don't always recognize, but we definitely feel the difference in our hearts."