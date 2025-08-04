Kapil Sharma Reacts To Attack At His Cafe In Canada For First Time: United We Stand Against Violence

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath addressed the shooting incident at their Canadian cafe, thanking the community and promoting unity against violence. The cafe reopened following the attack, and the couple remains committed to creating a welcoming environment.

Kapil Sharma and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, have finally addressed the shooting incident at their café in Canada. The couple shared a video showing officials dining at the café, expressing gratitude for their support. They stated, "United we stand against violence," making it clear they oppose any form of aggression.

Incident Details

The attack on Kapil Sharma's café occurred on July 10. The establishment had just opened and was gaining popularity for its stylish decor and menu. Shots were fired outside the café, causing damage but fortunately no injuries. The incident disrupted what was meant to be a celebratory time for the new business.

Authorities suspect that the Laddi gang, linked to the banned Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), orchestrated the attack. Laddi is wanted in India for various terror-related activities and is believed to be behind recent attacks on Hindu leaders and pro-India individuals.

Community Support

In response to the incident, Kapil Sharma shared a collaborative post with Ginni Chatrath, thanking Mayor Brenda Locke and local police for visiting their café. The couple expressed appreciation for the community's love and support during this challenging time.

Fans of Kapil Sharma quickly reacted to his post with messages of encouragement. Vindu Dara Singh commented that he would visit soon, while another fan expressed excitement about visiting when in Canada. A third fan noted the unique sight of Indian police dining with US police at Kaps Café.

Police Investigation

Following the shooting, reports indicated that Kapil Sharma was questioned by Mumbai Police regarding the incident at his Canadian café. This questioning is part of ongoing investigations into potential links between the attack and known criminal groups.

The café has since reopened its doors to guests after recovering from the attack. Despite the initial chaos, Kapil Sharma remains committed to providing a welcoming environment for patrons while standing firm against violence.

Kapil Sharma's response highlights his resilience and determination to move forward positively despite adversity. His message of unity against violence resonates with many who support him during this difficult period.