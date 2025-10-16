Kapil Sharma's KAP's CAFE Attacked Again In Canada; Third Attack In 4 Months

Kapil Sharma's cafe in Surrey, Canada, has been attacked three times, reportedly by associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. No injuries occurred, but security concerns are mounting as investigations continue.



Kapil Sharma's café in Surrey, Canada, has been attacked for the third time. Associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi have claimed responsibility. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the repeated incidents have heightened security concerns for both Sharma and his establishment.

The latest attack occurred on Thursday and was caught on video. The footage shows a gunman firing multiple rounds at Kap's Cafe. This incident follows previous attacks that had already caused damage to the café, which had just reopened.

Details of the Shooting

In a social media post, Kulveer Sidhu and Goldy Dhillon took responsibility for the shooting. They stated, "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. Today's firing at Caps Cafe, Surrey, was carried out by me, Kulveer Sidhu, and Goldy Dhillon. We hold no grudge against the general public. Those who owe us or cheat us will be warned. Bollywood individuals who speak against our religion should also be prepared; bullets can come from anywhere." Authorities are currently investigating these claims.

This is not the first time Kap's Cafe has been targeted. The first shooting occurred on 10 July 2025, followed by another on 7 August 2025. In both instances, windows were shattered but no injuries were reported. These attacks forced temporary closures of the café each time.

History of Threats

The repeated attacks have led to increased security measures for Kapil Sharma in Mumbai and other locations. This highlights the international nature of threats he faces due to these incidents.

Local police in Surrey are actively investigating the recent attack by reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses to gather more information about the perpetrators and their motives.

The ongoing violence has significantly impacted business operations at Kap's Cafe and raised serious safety concerns for Sharma and his staff.