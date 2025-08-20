Get Updates
Is Karan Kundrra's Viral Dating App Profile REAL Or FAKE? Actor BREAKS Silence; What Was His Gf's Reaction?

By
Karan Kundrra s Dating App Profile Real Or Fake

Karan Kundrra Dating App Profile Truth: Karan Kundrra, the heartthrob of Indian television and a regular headliner in the world of entertainment, set social media on fire this Tuesday-but not for a new role or red carpet appearance. The buzz? A photo-verified profile of the actor surfaced on a popular dating app, and fans have been in a frenzy ever since.

Known for his charming screen presence and charismatic style, Karan Kundrra has always been a fan favorite. But seeing his alleged 'photo verified' profile on Bumble, despite being in a steady and serious relationship with actress Tejasswi Prakash, gave the internet a plot twist no one saw coming.

Is Karan Kundrra's 'Photo Verified' Dating Real Or Fake?

It all started when a screenshot of Karan Kundrra's photo-verified dating app profile on Bumble surfaced on Reddit. Within minutes, the post exploded with comments, leaving fans in a state of shock and disbelief. Was it real? Was it a prank? The viral screenshot, widely shared across all social media platforms, featured the actor in blue jeans, beige t-shirt and white sneakers. His age was listed as '40'.

Karan Kundra is on bumble?
byu/Lazy_Weather_6316 inBollywoodShaadis

The thread quickly became a hot topic of discussion, with users dissecting every detail of the profile bio, pictures, and location, while speculating on whether Karan was genuinely looking for love or testing out something new.

Turns out, Karan Kundrra's Bumble profile is fake. Taking to HT, the Laughter Chefs 2 winner addressed the ongoing buzz and replied, "LOL yes that screenshot comes up every 6-7 months." He added, "(It has) been happening for 4-5 years... nothing new."

"Best part is that this time it's showing me in Kalyan. I am in Jalandhar with my family," the actor quipped.

Karan Kundrra Shares Gf Tejasswi Prakash's Reaction

As reported by News18, Karan Kundra told HT that both he and his gf Tejasswi laughed it off when the same screenshot of his fake Bumble account resurfaced on the internet.

"It's not even an account, it's just a topic for haters," he continued and further added, "My fans sent me that... the screenshot springs up every 6-8 months."

X