Karan Mehra On Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration: The Community Vibe Deepened My Connection With Bappa

Actor Karan Mehra, feels Ganesh Chaturthi festivities is more than a festival - it is a reminder of gratitude, renewal, and community spirit. Best known for playing the role of Naitik Singhania in long-running TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has seen the way the festival's scale and energy shift across cities.

In Delhi, the celebration was intimate - just family, rituals, and quiet devotion," he recalls. "It was after moving to Mumbai that I truly experienced the grandeur. Here, the streets come alive with dhol-tasha, visarjan processions, and an infectious sense of togetherness. The community vibe deepened my connection with Bappa."

This year's celebration stood out in particular. Karan spent time visiting homes, sharing in aartis, admiring the decorations, and of course, enjoying modaks with friends and family. Yet, amid all the festive noise, he points to the quieter moments as the most memorable. "During the aarti, there was a sense of calm, as if Bappa was there blessing us. Those minutes of peace stood out above everything else. This year, I asked for good health for my loved ones, strength to face challenges, and wisdom to move forward with positivity."

He continued, "This year was extra special because of the warmth of celebrating with friends & family. Visited a lot of houses & enjoyed the decorations, aartis, modak & the joy of everyone coming together made it memorable."

For someone who has long connected with audiences on Indian television, festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi continue to strengthen his bond with people and traditions.

This actor also featured in Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna, Shubharambh, Mehndi Wala Ghar. He also participated in Salman Khan hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss 10. He is also known for Sumit Mishra in Khatmal E Ishq, Do Phool Ek Maali, Love story 2050, Bloody Ishq, Basthi Hai Sasthi, Mahina. He enjoys a strong fan following in music videos too.