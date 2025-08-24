Karan Veer Mehra Trends At No. 2 On X With #HistoricWinnerKVM Amid Bigg Boss 19 Buzz!

With the highly anticipated launch of Bigg Boss 19 just around the corner, social media platforms are buzzing and one name is capturing the spotlight. Karan Veer Mehra has rocketed to No. 2 on X's trending chart, riding high with the powerful hashtag #HistoricWinnerKVM, leaving Bigg Boss 19 in his wake for the moment.

Fans are going all out in celebrating the actor who triumphed in Bigg Boss 18 and etched his name into the reality show's hall of fame. With Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra at second place on the trending list, alongside the spike in usage of #HistoricWinnerKVM, it's clear the fandom's excitement is intense and palpable.

The surge isn't surprising: Mehra clinched the Bigg Boss 18 title after a gripping season that concluded in January 2025. Now, as the new season beckons, memories of his win are reignited, and fans are flooding X with posts, praise, and nostalgia.

Beyond #HistoricWinnerKVM, chatter around Bigg Boss 19 is dominating feeds, with anticipation running high for new twists, potential contestants, and the host's return. But in this social media moment, Karan Veer Mehra is the name everyone's rallying behind, reminding everyone why he's a fan-favorite.

As the premiere draws near, watch this space: Mehra's momentum may just catapult him even higher on the trend charts, especially as supporters continue to rally with #HistoricWinnerKVM.