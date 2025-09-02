Karanvir Sharma Brings Smiles To Children During NGO-hosted Ganpati Pandal Celebrations In Mumbai

Actor Karanvir Sharma recently visited a Ganpati pandal in Mumbai, hosted by the NGO Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust where his presence brought smiles to the faces of children. The occasion was marked by devotion, prayers, and the joy of togetherness as everyone enthusiastically participated in the festivities.

Karanvir was seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha and doing aarti with kids with a wide smile on his face and spending time with the children at the event. His easygoing interactions made the visit memorable for the little ones who looked delighted to share the festive moment with him.

Speaking about the experience, Karanvir said, "Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with these children has been truly special. Their energy and smiles are contagious and remind me of the joy this festival brings. I have fond memories of dancing in pandals and enjoying the festive spirit as a child, and being here today brings back those wonderful moments."

The actor's participation in the Ganesh Darshan highlighted the joy and inclusivity that festivals bring.

Beyond the celebrations, Karanvir is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming project, Trial Season 2, which is set to premiere on 19th September