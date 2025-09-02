Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Karanvir Sharma Brings Smiles To Children During NGO-hosted Ganpati Pandal Celebrations In Mumbai

By
Karanvir Sharma Brings Smiles To Children During NGO-hosted

Actor Karanvir Sharma recently visited a Ganpati pandal in Mumbai, hosted by the NGO Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust where his presence brought smiles to the faces of children. The occasion was marked by devotion, prayers, and the joy of togetherness as everyone enthusiastically participated in the festivities.

Karanvir was seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha and doing aarti with kids with a wide smile on his face and spending time with the children at the event. His easygoing interactions made the visit memorable for the little ones who looked delighted to share the festive moment with him.

Speaking about the experience, Karanvir said, "Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with these children has been truly special. Their energy and smiles are contagious and remind me of the joy this festival brings. I have fond memories of dancing in pandals and enjoying the festive spirit as a child, and being here today brings back those wonderful moments."

The actor's participation in the Ganesh Darshan highlighted the joy and inclusivity that festivals bring.

Beyond the celebrations, Karanvir is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming project, Trial Season 2, which is set to premiere on 19th September

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: karanvir sharma
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X