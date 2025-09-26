Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Did You Know The Answer Of 12.5 Lakh Question On Agni Chopra? Son Of Filmmaker...

Photo Credit: Instagram/@agnidevchopra

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: The iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its 17th season on Sony TV, and as always, Amitabh Bachchan returns as the charismatic host. With Navratri 2025 festivities adding extra sparkle to the show, the recent episode introduced us to a contestant who quickly became a fan favorite. Snehal Jaware, a rural revenue officer from Amravati, Maharashtra, impressed viewers by winning the Fastest Finger First round and making her way to the hot seat.

While she ultimately walked away with ₹5 lakh, after being unable to answer the ₹25 lakh question, it was her ₹12.5 lakh question that truly got audiences talking - especially Bollywood fans.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17: Can You Guess The Answer To Snehal Jaware's Rs 12.5 Laks Question?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 is back in full swing on Sony TV, and this Navratri, the show is delivering not just knowledge and drama, but some unforgettable moments. With Amitabh Bachchan once again at the helm, the recent episode featured Snehal Jaware, truly setting social media abuzz - a tricky Bollywood-themed question that tested even the biggest film buffs.

In the latest Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Navratri special episode, contestant Snehal Jaware from Amravati, Maharashtra, faced a nail-biting moment on the hot seat - and it involved none other than a tricky Bollywood-meets-cricket question!

However, it was the ₹12,50,000 question that brought the tension - and a bit of Bollywood trivia - to the spotlight.

The question was: "Agni, a part of the MI New York team in Major Cricket League 2025, is the son of which film director?"

The options were -

A) Rajiv Rai

B) Rajkumar Santoshi

C) Nitesh Tiwari

D) Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Unsure of the answer, Snehal decided to use her Audience Poll lifeline. The audience leaned heavily toward one option - and Snehal trusted them. She locked in 'Option D' - Vidhu Vinod Chopra, which turned out to be the correct answer.

Did you know the answer before she did? Or were you stumped too? Would you have trusted the audience or taken a wild guess?

Who Is Agni Chopra? Parents, Age & More

Born on November 4, 1998, to National Award-winning filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and renowned author-journalist Anupama Chopra, Agni Dev Chopra found his niche in cricket and represented the Mumbai cricket team at the Under-19 level. The left-handed batsman and right-arm off-break bowler currently has a strong 14.8k followers on Instagram.

{video1}

Although Agni had a promising future in Indian cricket, he had to step away from the domestic circuit due to BCCI regulations that restrict participation to Indian passport holders. Born in Detroit, Michigan, he holds U.S. citizenship, which disqualified him from continuing in India. However, his American citizenship allowed him to qualify as a domestic player in the Major League Cricket (MLC), opening a new chapter in his cricketing journey.

As of now, there is no public information available regarding his relationship status or any confirmed romantic associations.