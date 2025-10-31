Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Can You Answer Diljit Dosanjh's KBC 17 Question? How Much He Won?

Photo Credit: Sony TV PR Image/ Sony TV Instagram and X Handle

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Diljit Dosanjh episode: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls tighten up your seat belts as global sensation Diljit Dosanjh has graced the new episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 2025. The Pujabi icon visited the sets of KBC 17 as a special guest to contribute to a charity that works for the welfare of the people who have been affected by the floods in Punjab.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 has been making waves since its inception. The show has kept the viewers engaged with its informative content. Things are about to turn musical as Dilhit Dosanjh graced the KBC hotseat and played the game with Amitabh Bachchan.

"Sony Entertainment Television is placing its bet on KBC 2025 to increase its viewership in weekday primetime. The show has returned with a new season with ad rates being sold at a premium. While other channels have fiction shows, Sony TV has placed a reality show at 9pm. Sony TV is heavily banking on KBC season 17 to strengthen its weekday viewership," a reliable industry source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

DILJIT DOSANJH KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 17 QUESTION ANSWER: HOW MUCH HE WON?

Diljit showcased his vibrant side as he interacted with Senior Bachchan, who was excited to have him on board for the show. After Big B announced his arrival, Diljit touched his feet as a mark of respect, and the Sholay actor immediately hugged. The viral moment captured the attention of the netizens on social media.

Wondering how much Diljit Dosanjh won as KBC 17 prize money? He will donate all the earnings to a charity. The singer expressed his concern over the floods, and promised to rehabilatet the villagers who have affected because of the tragedy.