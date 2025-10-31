Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Ep 60 Release Time: Here’s When Diljit Dosanjh Will Grace Amitabh Bachchan’s Show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Diljit Dosanjh Episode Time: Amitabh Bachchan led Kaun Banega Crorepati has been one of the most popular knowledge based reality show and there are no second thoughts about it. The popular show has been ruling hearts for years now and each season adds on to people's interest in the game. From commoners achieving milestones to celebs gracing the show on special occasions, Amitabh Bachchan's birthday celebration, Kaun Banega Crorepati has been witnessing several special moments every year. As Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17 is creating a buzz, it is coming with a special treat for the audience.

After all, a special celeb is set to grace Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17. We are talking about global Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh. The Punjabi singer turned actor, who has managed to carve a niche for himself not just by his soulful voice but also with his stupendous acting skills, will be appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 for the first time. Needless to say, Diljit and Amitabh Bachchan's this collaboration has managed to create a massive buzz in the town. Wondering at what time Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Diljit Dosanjh Special Episode will air? Here's your answer

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Ep60 Release Time On TV

To note, Diljit Dosanjh will appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 tonight in episode 60. The episode will premiere on Sony TV at 9 PM

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Ep60 Release Time On OTT

To note, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Diljit Dosanjh special episode will premiere on SonyLIV at 9 pm.

Meanwhile, as Diljit Dosanjh is set to bring his charm and humour to Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, he shared a memorable incident from his Abu Dhabi concert. Diljit stated, "I visited a mosque and told people there, 'You have served us so much, please come to my show.' I asked if they listen to Punjabi songs. They said they don't, but they remember Khuda Gawah, the film and its title song".