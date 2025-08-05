Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Premiere Date: How Many Contestants Have Made It To KBC Hotseat?

With an iconic legacy of 1368 episodes across 16 unforgettable seasons, Kaun Banega Crorepati has welcomed an incredible 2143 contestants to the Hotseat till date. As Season 17 kicks off, the buzz is stronger than ever!

This year's campaign 'Jahan Akal Hai Wahaan Akad Hai' has truly struck a chord with audiences across the country. It's more than a tagline; it's a celebration of Akad (pride) with Akal (intelligence). The promos featuring host Amitabh Bachchan have taken social media by storm. The excitement is palpable, and people everywhere are sharpening their minds, gearing up to claim their place on the hotseat for the new season.

The overwhelming participation for KBC's iconic Hotseat stands as a testament to the show's enduring popularity. It also reflects the growing confidence of the common man - a belief that their intelligence and knowledge can truly transform their lives, empowered by the format of the show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 premieres on August 11, Monday to Friday at 9 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV