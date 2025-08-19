Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Can You Answer KBC Rs 1 Crore Question? Aditya Kumar Becomes First Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Rs 1 crore question answer: It's time to send congratulatory messages to Aditya Kumar as he has emerged as the first crorepati of KBC 17. He has added his name in the record books by becoming the first contestant to successfully attempt the Rs 1 crore question in Kaun Banega Crorepati 2025.

Sony Entertainment Television has pinned its high hopes on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 to garner eyeballs at the coveted weekday primetime slot. Amitabh Bachchan is back on the small screen to take the viewers on a fun-filled ride filled with knowledge and excitement.

"Sony Entertainment Television is placing its bet on KBC 2025 to increase its viewership in weekday primetime. The show has returned with a new season with ad rates being sold at a premium. While other channels have fiction shows, Sony TV has placed a reality show at 9pm. Zee TV is the only channel which has launched a non-fiction show at 9:30pm to spice up its ratings," a reliable industry source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

WHO IS ADITYA KUMAR? MEET KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 17 WINNER WHO WON RS 1 CRORE

Within two weeks of launch, KBC 17 has got its first millionaire, who will now attempt the Rs 7 crore question. If he wins Rs 7 crore, he will become one of the few contestants to successfully take home such a whopping amount from the show.

Aditya Kumar earned praise from all corners as he showcased his knowledge and skills on the hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan lauded him for his game, mentioning that he proved 'hard work and knowledge can change the world'.

"It wasn't just about the money-it was about proving that preparation, calmness, and belief can take you far. ₹1 crore is a milestone, but the real goal is ₹7 crore. Viewers will see me play boldly because, for me, the journey itself is the biggest win," Aditya Kumar said in a statement released by Sony TV's team and was quoted as saying by Statesman.

CAN YOU ANSWER KBC 17 RS 1 CRORE QUESTION THAT MADE ADITYA KUMAR A CROREPATI?

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, it's time for you to grace the hot seat while sitting in the comfort of you home. Let's test your knowledge and see if you can choose the correct option for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Rs 1 crore question or not.

