Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Special Episode: Know How Krushna Abhishek Addresses Sunil Grover!

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 continues to be one of Indian television's most celebrated shows, blending knowledge, entertainment and heartfelt moments with the unmatched charm of Amitabh Bachchan. Beyond its thought-provoking quiz format, the show often transforms into a stage for light-hearted banter and camaraderie when celebrity guests take the hot seat - offering audiences the perfect mix of fun, laughter and nostalgia. In today's comedy special episode, Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover bring their signature humor to the KBC stage, turning it into a laughter riot. Both known for their impeccable comic timing and quick wit, the duo's chemistry reflects years of shared screen space and mutual admiration. Having worked together on several hit comedy shows, their friendship is rooted in playful banter, inside jokes, and a deep respect for each other's craft - something that instantly lights up the screen whenever they're together.

Krushna Abhishek humorously said, "Firstly, I'd like to thank you because over here I'm getting the opportunity to call him (Sunil Grover) my brother - otherwise, on our show every week, we're sisters!" His comment drew roaring laughter from the audience, perfectly capturing the duo's hilarious camaraderie. Jumping in with his trademark wit, Sunil Grover added, "A lot of times, people don't even recognize us and say, oh, today you haven't worn your natural clothes!". The exchange left Amitabh Bachchan chuckling and the entire set echoing with laughter.

Krushna's playful confession that "everywhere I call him my sister" became the highlight of the evening, perfectly summing up their quirky off-screen bond and comic camaraderie.

Tune in to watch the comedy special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on Friday at 9:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV