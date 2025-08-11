Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Streaming Platform: Where & How To Watch KBC 17 Episode 1 Online On OTT?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Streaming Platform: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, are you ready for the comeback of the biggest reality show on Indian television? There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. KBC 11 is all set to hit the airwaves from August 11 on Sony Entertainment Television.

KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 17 FIRST EPISODE DATE

Fans have been eagerly waiting for KBC 2025 ever since the first promo was unveiled. At a time when reality shows are just focusing on drama instead of talent, Kaun Banega Crorepati 2025 puts the spotlight on knowledge and information. The show aims to showcase the contestants, who have worked hard to be at the place they are.

KBC season 17 will beam from Monday to Friday at 9pm on Sony TV, competing with other shows like Mangal Lakshmi, Kumkum Bhagya and Udne Ki Aasha.

"Sony Entertainment Television is placing its bet on KBC 2025 to increase its viewership in weekday primetime. The show has returned with a new season with ad rates being sold at a premium. While other channels have fiction shows, Sony TV has placed a reality show at 9pm. Zee TV is the only channel which has launched a non-fiction show at 9:30pm to spice up its ratings," a reliable industry source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

HOW TO WATCH KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 17 FIRST EPISODE ONLINE? CHECK STEPS

Are you waiting for the first episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17? If you cannot watch the show on television, you can stream the full episode online on SonyLIV app. All you have to follow certain steps and watch the show from the comfort of your home.

Step 1: Download the SonyLIV App

You can download the SonyLIV app on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop from the App Store, Google Play, or visit SonyLIV's official website.

Step 2: Login on SonyLIV

Use your mobile number and OTP to login.

Step 3: Search for KBC

Open the app and search for Kaun Banega Crorepati. Select on season 17 and choose episode 1. It will be available on the home page banner.

Step 4: Check for Access

You can check if the KBC 17 episodes are available for free or not. In most cases, you will need a subscription. Select a suitable monthly plan