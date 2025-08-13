Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Today Episode: Can You Answer Kashish Singhal's KBC 17 Rs 1 Crore Question?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Rs 1 crore question answer: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, it's time to send congratulatory messages to Kashish Singhal as she has become the first contestant to attempt KBC 17 Rs 1 crore question in the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

KBC 2025 has been trending on social media platforms after the first episode went on air Sony Entertainment Television. The channel has placed Kaun Banega Crorepati 2025 at a prime time slot, giving intense competition to other daily soaps.

"Sony Entertainment Television is placing its bet on KBC 2025 to increase its viewership in weekday primetime. The show has returned with a new season with ad rates being sold at a premium. While other channels have fiction shows, Sony TV has placed a reality show at 9pm. Zee TV is the only channel which has launched a non-fiction show at 9:30pm to spice up its ratings," a reliable industry source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

WILL KASHISH SINGHAL WIN KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 17 RS 1 CRORE? IS SHE FIRST CROREPATI

The official Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television released a promo to confirm that Kashish is the first contestant of KBC 17 to attempt the Rs 1 crore question. If she answers the question correctly, she will become the first crorepati of the season. Fans are eagerly waiting to know if Kashish will become the first millionare of KBC season 17.

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, Kashish Singhal graced the hotseat. She expressed her joy after winning the KBC 17 Fastest Finger First round.As she interacted with Amitabh Bachchan, Kashish said that she want to fulfil her parents' dream.

The promo confirmed that Kashish won Rs 50 lakh after answering the KBC 17 50 lakh question. She got emotional as she informed her father about fending off the loan after winning the amount.

"Hamare upar jitna bhi karza tha, woh sab utar chuka hai ab," an emotional Kashish told her father. Amitabh Bachchan smiled as he was touched with her intelligence. "Where there is knowledge, there is determination. You are the perfect example of the same," Big B said.

KASHISH SINGHAL KBC 17 RS 1 CRORE QUESTION ANSWER- CAN YOU TELL?

Kashish is the first contestant of Kaun Banega Crorepati 2025 to reach the final stage of the game. She graced the hotseat and attempted the Rs 1 crore question. With her sharp mind and ability to answer things quickly, she impressed the studio audience.

Can you answer KBC 17 Rs 1 crore question? Read on to know.

