In the late 1990s, Amitabh Bachchan, once the unshakable 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood faced a phase of career turmoil. Financial setbacks, box office failures, and a struggling production company had pushed the megastar into a corner. For someone who had ruled the silver screen for decades, the dip was more than just professional, it was deeply personal.

And then came a turning point that no one saw coming. In 2000, Indian television witnessed a revolution with the launch of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). But what truly made headlines was not just the format, it was the host. For the first time, Amitabh Bachchan stepped into the small screen arena, bringing with him his gravitas, charm, and unmistakable baritone.

The show was an instant hit. It didn't just change the landscape of Indian television; it rewrote the narrative of Amitabh Bachchan's life. Reflecting on this turning point, Bachchan once said, "It's coming back... KBC... because every 'setback' needs to be answered with a 'comeback'!!"

KBC didn't just revive TRPs, it revived hope. It made knowledge glamorous, and more importantly, it reminded the nation why Bachchan is not just a star, but a phenomenon.

this is a proof that the bond between Amitabh Bachchan and KBC remains unbreakable, a symbol of perseverance, class, and the ultimate comeback.