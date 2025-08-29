Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Indian Women Ice Hockey Team Winning Amount Is. Can You Answer KBC 17 Question?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 episode: Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 has been extra special, courtesy of the episodes that have focused on real-life heroes. The reality show has inspired us with stories that leave a reverberating impact on us.

Last week, the makers celebrated the success of Aditya Kumar, KBC 17's first crorepati. And now, the spotlight is on the Indian Women's Ice Hockey Team. On the occasion of National Sports Day 2025, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 welcomed the Indian Women Ice Hockey Team, who won the Bronze medal at the IIHF Asia Cup. The team scripted history, clinching the third position in the league.

INDIAN WOMEN ICE HOCKEY TEAM PLAYERS IN KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 17

Meet the complete squad of Indian Women Ice Hockey, who visited the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 2025.

Stanzin Dolkar

Tsewang Chuskit (C)

Dechen Dolker (A)

Tashi Dolker F

Sonam Angmo F

Rigzin Yangdol D

Sharap Yangshet D

Skarma Rinchen F

Diskit Chhonzom Angmo

Rinchen Dolma F

Sherap Zangmo D

Punchok Dolma F

Tanzin Saldon F

Dorjay Dolma G

Padma Dolker F

Stanzin Chotso D

Padma Lhundup G

Sonam Angmo D

Stanzin Zangmo D

Padma Chorol (A)

The team members made waves as they shared the stage with Amitabh Bachchan in KBC 2025.