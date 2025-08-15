Get Updates
Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Episode: Who Is Vyomika Singh? What She Said About Operation Sindoor On KBC 17

By
Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Today Episode Who Is Vyomika Singh

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Independence Day 2025 episode: Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 delivered a blockbuster episode to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025. From inviting special guests who made the country proud during Operation Sindoor to paying a tribute to freedom fighters, KBC 17 took things a notch higher in the latest episode.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 launched with a grand premiere episode on August 11. The channel has placed the show in a weekday primetime slot to compete with other GECs like Star Plus, Colors TV and ZEE TV.

"Sony Entertainment Television is placing its bet on KBC 2025 to increase its viewership in weekday primetime. The show has returned with a new season with ad rates being sold at a premium. While other channels have fiction shows, Sony TV has placed a reality show at 9pm. Zee TV is the only channel which has launched a non-fiction show at 9:30pm to spice up its ratings," a reliable industry source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

KBC 17 welcomed Colonel Sofia Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Commander Prerna Deosthalee for a special Independence Day episode. The trio shared inspiring stories from India's Operation Sindoor, which was conducted in retaliation to the terror attack in Pahalgam.

WHO IS VYOMIKA SINGH? WHAT SHE SAID ABOUT OPERATION SINDOOR ON KBC 17

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, it was a honour for Mr. Bachchan to welcome the three female officers of India, who protected the integrity of India during Operation Sindoor.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh spoke about Operation Sindoor as she interacted with Amitabh Bachchan while gracing the KBC 17 hot seat.

Vyomika's Instagram bio reads, "Proudly serving in the skies, defending the nation with unwavering courage. Indian Air Force Duty Protecting the motherland." She has over 48k followers on Instagram. Although she is not very active on social media, she shares posts for her followers, which inspires them.

X