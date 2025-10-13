KBC 17: Young Contestant's Behaviour With Big B Leaves Internet Fuming; Netizens Questions His Parenting

Ishit Bhatt's behaviour on KBC Season 17 has triggered significant online reactions, raising concerns about parenting and respect. The episode highlights the complexities of child behaviour on reality TV and the societal expectations surrounding young contestants.

Young Ishit Bhatt's recent appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 17 has ignited a storm of reactions online. The fifth standard student from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, has been at the centre of social media discussions due to his perceived overconfidence and disrespectful behaviour towards Amitabh Bachchan, the show's host.

Bhatt's assertive manner was evident from the start when he told Bachchan not to explain the rules, claiming he already knew them. His insistence on receiving options before they were provided further fuelled criticism. When locking in an answer, he boldly stated, "Sir ek kya uss mein chaar lock lagado, lekin lock karo (Sir, not just one, put four locks on it, but do lock it)." Ultimately, his incorrect answer led to him leaving without any winnings.

Public Reactions and Criticism

The episode quickly went viral, sparking widespread debate about parenting and humility. Many viewers criticised Bhatt's tone and questioned the role of parental guidance in shaping children's behaviour. One user commented on social media that knowledge without manners is insufficient for success.

Some netizens expressed harsh opinions about Bhatt's conduct. A user remarked that arrogance was schooled by the outcome of the show. Another suggested that raising a child without manners is akin to public nuisance training. These reactions highlight a strong sentiment against perceived disrespectful behaviour.

Calls for Restraint and Empathy

Despite the backlash, some voices called for restraint and empathy towards Bhatt. Certain users speculated that the episode might have been scripted or that the criticism was too severe for a child participant. This divide in public opinion underscores differing views on accountability and empathy for children on reality TV.

Playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada defended Bhatt by criticising adults who targeted him online. She pointed out that these individuals remained silent during more serious issues but chose to pick on an excited child. Her comments highlighted concerns about societal attitudes towards young participants.

Debate Over Parenting and Reality Shows

The incident has reignited discussions about parenting and the importance of instilling respect and humility in children. Many users linked Bhatt's behaviour to potential lapses in upbringing, emphasising that knowledge should be accompanied by good manners, especially on national television.

The controversy also raises questions about the pressures faced by young contestants on reality shows like KBC. Viewers are considering whether these environments contribute to such behaviours and if additional support should be provided to promote healthy interactions among participants.

KBC's Declining Ratings

This incident comes as KBC 17 reportedly faces declining TRP ratings, prompting further discussion about its direction and audience engagement. The reaction to Bhatt's appearance seems to have amplified existing conversations about broadcasters' responsibilities in shaping public expectations from young participants.

Amitabh Bachchan addressed Bhatt's conduct by stating that sometimes children make mistakes due to overconfidence. His remarks reflect an understanding of youthful exuberance while acknowledging the need for guidance.

The episode has sparked broader reflections on how reality shows impact young minds and what measures can be taken to ensure positive experiences for all involved.