Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Episode 1 Premiere Time: When Will First Episode Air On Sony Tonight? Schedule DEETS

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Episode 1 Premiere Time: Amitabh Bachchan fans are in for a treat as Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 kicks off its brand-new season tonight (August 17) on Sony Entertainment Television. The popular game show is ready to bring together many inspiring stories and high-energy entertainment.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 marks the return of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan once again. Promos for KBC 17 have already sparked excitement and viewers can look forward to heartwarming journeys of contestants, and plenty of fun-filled moments with Big b.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI 2025

The iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its 17th season, promising bigger challenges, fresh contestants, and special surprises to mark its 25-year journey on Indian television. According to the makers, the opening episode will unveil exciting announcements and set the tone for a season filled with knowledge, entertainment, and emotional moments.

Hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, who has been the face of KBC since its debut in 2000 (except for the third season in 2007, hosted by Shah Rukh Khan), the show continues to be one of the most popular and awaited programs in the country.

With a mix of tricky questions, inspiring participant stories, and celebratory elements for its milestone year, KBC 17 aims to deliver a fresh yet nostalgic experience for fans old and new.

KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI SEASON 17 EPISODE 1 PREMIERE DATE: WHEN TO WATCH ON SONY?

The much-loved quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati returns with its 17th season, premiering tonight (August 11) at 9 PM. The show will air every Monday to Friday on the Sony Entertainment Television channel.

For viewers who prefer watching online, KBC 17 will also be available for streaming on SonyLIV, ensuring fans don't miss a single episode of this iconic game show.