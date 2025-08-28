Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17: Bachchan Honours Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team On National Sports Day

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 has been grabbing viewers' attention, delivering inspiring stories and unforgettable moments. After celebrating its first-ever crorepati Aditya Kumar, the show gears up for another special episode. This Friday's special coincides with National Sports Day and shines a spotlight on the Indian Women's Ice Hockey Team, who recently scripted history by winning the Bronze medal at the IIHF Asia Cup.

The team joins host Amitabh Bachchan on the KBC Season 17 stage, where they share their journey - from battling challenges in Ladakh's icy terrains to bringing glory to the nation. Moved by their achievement, Amitabh Bachchan said, "In a beautiful place like Ladakh, to pursue a sport like Ice Hockey comes with its own challenges. But when women make a resolve, they go all the way to achieve it. You have come here as champions - what a proud moment for all of us."

Blending powerful storytelling with the thrill of gameplay, this special episode not only celebrates India's sporting spirit but also honours the grit and determination of women athletes who continue to break barriers and inspire millions.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 airs every Monday to Friday at 9PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV