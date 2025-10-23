Kaun Banega Crorepati Today Episode: Krushna Abhishek Changed His Name After Abhishek Bachchan’s Stardom

Kaun Banega Crorepati, one of the best non-fiction shows Indian television, continues to captivate audiences year after year with its blend of knowledge, inspiration, and entertainment - all brought to life by the inimitable Amitabh Bachchan. The show not only challenges contestants with thought-provoking questions but also welcomes celebrity guests who add a dash of fun and emotion to the hot seat. After memorable appearances by Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, and Rishab Shetty, the upcoming episode is set to turn into a laughter riot with popular comedians Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover joining the show. Known for his impeccable comic timing and playful antics, Krushna will engage in light-hearted banter with Amitabh Bachchan, share anecdotes from his early days, and entertain both the host and the audience with his trademark wit.

During his conversation with Amitabh, Krushna went on to reveal why he changed his name from Abhishek to Krushna Abhishek, revealing, "My parents named me Abhishek after your son, as they were big fans. But when I entered films, my PR team suggested a change since Abhishek had already become a star. Being a Krishna bhakt, my dad renamed me Krushna."

Packed with humor and fun stories, this episode promises to be unforgettable. Fans of Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover and Amitabh Bachchan are eagerly anticipating their fun-filled interactions and the laughter-filled moments they'll share on screen.

