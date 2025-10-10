Kaun Banega Crorepati: Why Big B Pointed Towards Javed Akhtar When Farhan Asks ‘Who Was More Popular Among...?

Kaun Banega Crorepati's special episode celebrating Amitabh Bachchan's 83rd Birthday promises laughter, trivia, nostalgia and never-heard-before conversations between longtime friends Big B and Javed Akhtar. The father-son duo, Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, join Big B for an episode packed with warmth and wit.

In an interesting twist, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sitting on the Hotseat alongside Javed Akhtar as Farhan throws a cheeky question at the legends, "Who was more popular among the ladies?" The question had both Amitabh Bachchan and Javed Akhtar bursting into laughter. Without missing a beat, Big B points straight at Javed, leaving the audience in splits! A surprised Javed playfully responds, "What kind of a question is this? Yeh bhi koi puchne wali baat hai!" prompting Farhan to tease, "He's pointing at you!"

Farhan's questions lead to another gem - Big B and Javed Akhtar recalling the night they woke up their favourite actor Dilip Kumar just to have a late-night conversation! Watch the Big B Birthday Special Episode of KBC tonight on 10th October 2025, at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV