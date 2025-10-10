Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Kaun Banega Crorepati: Why Big B Pointed Towards Javed Akhtar When Farhan Asks ‘Who Was More Popular Among...?

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kaun Banega Crorepati Why Big B Pointed Towards Javed Akhta

Kaun Banega Crorepati's special episode celebrating Amitabh Bachchan's 83rd Birthday promises laughter, trivia, nostalgia and never-heard-before conversations between longtime friends Big B and Javed Akhtar. The father-son duo, Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, join Big B for an episode packed with warmth and wit.

In an interesting twist, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sitting on the Hotseat alongside Javed Akhtar as Farhan throws a cheeky question at the legends, "Who was more popular among the ladies?" The question had both Amitabh Bachchan and Javed Akhtar bursting into laughter. Without missing a beat, Big B points straight at Javed, leaving the audience in splits! A surprised Javed playfully responds, "What kind of a question is this? Yeh bhi koi puchne wali baat hai!" prompting Farhan to tease, "He's pointing at you!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Farhan's questions lead to another gem - Big B and Javed Akhtar recalling the night they woke up their favourite actor Dilip Kumar just to have a late-night conversation! Watch the Big B Birthday Special Episode of KBC tonight on 10th October 2025, at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: kaun banega crorepati
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X