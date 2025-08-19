KBC 17 Crorepati Aditya Kumar: “Being Praised By Amitabh Bachchan Is As Big As Winning ₹1 Crore”

Aditya Kumar, who recently created history on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, opened up about his thrilling journey on the hot seat, his first-ever meeting with Amitabh Bachchan, and the emotions that came with clinching the ₹1 crore question. In an exclusive chat, he reflects on discipline, self-belief, and why his family remains at the heart of his triumph. Excerpts from the interview:

What was your very first interaction with Amitabh Bachchan like?

Honestly, I was awestruck. His aura is extraordinary-warm, respectful, and reassuring. I thought I'd be nervous, but the way he spoke to me felt like I was talking to someone I'd known for years.

What kind of preparation helped you perform well in the game?

Discipline, patience, and the ability to stay calm under pressure. KBC also proves that knowledge and intelligence (akal) can truly change your life.

What do you consider the toughest moment on the show?

Definitely the ₹1 crore question. Even if you know the answer, the weight of that amount can shake your confidence. I had to pause, breathe, and trust myself. That faith is what made the difference.

Many people dream of meeting Amitabh Bachchan. How did you experience him beyond the glamour?

He has a magnetic presence, but what really touched me was his humility. He asked me about my life, encouraged me when the pressure was high, and praised me for playing with knowledge instead of guesswork. Honestly, that praise felt like a bigger prize than the money itself.

What emotions did you feel when you saw ₹1 crore flashing on the screen?

It wasn't just about the money-it was about proving that preparation, calmness, and belief can take you far. ₹1 crore is a milestone, but the real goal is ₹7 crore. Viewers will see me play boldly because, for me, the journey itself is the biggest win.

What's the first thing you want to do after winning?

I want to share this joy with my unit at UTPS Ukai, Gujarat. My family is also here now. They've been my constant support, and this victory belongs to them as much as it does to me.